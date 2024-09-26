PM: ‘I Don’t Want To Use Julien Alfred As A Commercial Figure!’

Two-time Olympic medallist Julien Alfred was officially recognised as a Saint Lucian Tourism Ambassador on September 26, just one day before World Tourism Day, which coincides with the national holiday named in her honour.

However, some observers across social media platforms have expressed concern that there could be attempts to use Alfred as a political tool rather than celebrate her as a national symbol.

Over the past few weeks, worries have emerged regarding the potential exploitation of Alfred.

Questions have arisen about everything from branded merchandise using her image to whether organisers should have shortened the week of celebratory national activities to prioritise her health and well-being.

Many have stressed the need to balance Alfred’s role in promoting national interests and ensuring she is not overwhelmed by the national and international spotlight.

Addressing this matter at Monday’s pre-cabinet press briefing, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre promised to prioritise Alfred’s humanity when making decisions that involve her.

“She’s a global figure, but she’s a person. She has her own personality. She has her own style. She has her own way of doing things. So we have to remember she’s a human being. We have to treat her as a human being,” the PM noted.

“[I am] proud of her, but we cannot seem to want to use her as something. She’s an individual, we respect her, we love her…So I don’t want to use Julien Alfred as a commercial figure,” Pierre added.

As the nation strives to navigate these unfamiliar social and commercial waters, an upcoming sports policy should serve as a guide for managing similar achievements by athletes in the future.