PM Gonsalves calls for greater awareness about issues involving Regional and International Agencies among students

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves would like to see greater awareness about matters relating to Regional and International Agencies among the student population here

Prime Minister Gonsalves raised the issue on Radio on Sunday, as he spoke about this country’s successful bid for the presidency of CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines became the first CARICOM Country to assume the presidency of CELAC.

The country received unanimous support to assume the Pro Tempore Presidency for 2023 at the recently held CELAC Summit in Argentina.

