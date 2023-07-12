PM Commits To Deploying Local, Regional & International Resources Against Crime – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, speaking after the shooting of a customs officer on Tuesday, committed to deploying local, regional and International resources against crime.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, met Customs and Excise Department officers Wednesday to show solidarity after what he described as ‘the vicious attack’.

Customs Comptroller Sherman Emmanuel and Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Philip also attended the meeting at which Civil Service Association (CSA) Industrial Relations Officer, Lawrence Poyotte, denied that the Customs & Excise Department was on strike.

” I have committed to deploying local, regional and international resources to arrest these cowardly attacks. At no point should these criminals feel so emboldened,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre wrote on Facebook concerning the shooting of the customs officer.

– Advertisement –

“We will redouble our efforts to ensure that justice is served,” the Castries East MP declared.

“I strongly condemn the recent shooting of a dedicated customs officer, an individual who was simply carrying out their duty to protect our borders and ensure the safety of our communities. This act of violence is not only a senseless act but also an attack on the very fabric of law and order that holds our society together,” Pierre stated.

He said it was deeply troubling that such an incident occurred.

And Pierre spoke of collective responsibility to stand against violence targeting those who serve and protect.

In addition, the Prime Minister strongly denounced any glorification or encouragement of violence and criminality from any individual, including public figures and those entrusted to represent the people of Saint Lucia.

He observed that words have power, and leaders must use their platform responsibly, promoting unity, respect, and peaceful solutions to conflicts.

“I trust that the authorities will continue to thoroughly investigate this incident and others that have plagued our country and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Pierre said.

– Advertisement –