Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he has no problem taking the first COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to Saint Lucia. “Of course!” Chastanet declared. “
PM Chastanet says he will take COVID-19 vaccine first
Tue Dec 1 , 2020
