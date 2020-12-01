Next Post

PM Chastanet says he will take COVID-19 vaccine first

Tue Dec 1 , 2020
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he has no problem taking the first COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to Saint Lucia. “Of course!” Chastanet declared. “

You May Like

Next Post

PM Chastanet says he will take COVID-19 vaccine first

Tue Dec 1 , 2020
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he has no problem taking the first COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to Saint Lucia. “Of course!” Chastanet declared. “

You May Like