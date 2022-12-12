PM accuses ‘father-in-law’ of playing politics with ‘government money’

Black Immigrant Daily News

ABLP Leader Gaston Browne

Antigua Barbuda Labour Party Leader Gaston Browne said:

The point I want to make you though is, Comrade Knacyntar Nedd appealed to us and asked to pay at least 50% of the outstanding, which they say is about $6 million.

They had some other expenses in there but in terms of pay according to the council and the treasury officials, they do not accept that $6 million owed.

However, based on the request of senator Ned we paid over $3 million last Friday to pay up the outstanding salaries and wages to council workers, $3 million.

In fact it’s the largest amount of money ever paid to the council in its history.

And I want to make the point here too that and I got to call out my dear Father in law because you know he playing politics. We got the money from his group. They’re doing this major hotel he and some wealthy people and they advance the money so that we can pay off the salaries and wages.

And you know he held onto the check and give it to I don’t know he’s some guy maybe Trevor. I want to tell you my dear father stop playing politics because at the end of the day, it is not Trevor Walker or anybody in the BPM that created opportunity.

Okay?

And it is Knacyntar Nedd who insisted that the funds should be paid and would have begged us to try and raise the resources but because we had to go to him to ask him to advance the money use the advantage and go and pay the council directly and probably gave it to Trevor them.

So don’t be surprised if Trevor doesn’t come and tell the public how he collected $3 million from Purcell. Not Purcell money, government money, well after it left Purcell’s account well it became the government’s money.

So I just want to make that clear and again to reiterate the need for the Barbadian and people to support comrade Knacyntar Nedd.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com