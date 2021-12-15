Planned maintenance works to affect residents in the north

Press Release: The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. WASCO wishes to inform the public of scheduled maintenance works on the raw water line at the John Compton Dam. As a result customers receiving water from JCD in the north of the island from South Castries to Cap Estate, will experience an interruption in the water supply on Wednesday December 15th 2021 from 6 a.m.

Upon completion of the works, the supply of water will be restored, however customers at higher elevations and at the further end of the system will experience delays.

Consumers are advised to store water ahead of the outage period. WASCO regrets the inconvenience caused to our valued customers and we thank you for your patience.

