Plan Unveiled To Convert Babonneau Into A ‘Small Town’

Babonneau MP Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has revealed plans to upgrade the constituency to a small town.

She disclosed during a recent pre-cabinet press briefing that discussions have already commenced with the Minister of Local Government and Housing, Richard Frederick.

Albert-Poyotte pointed out that Babonneau Central, where the community’s first school and church were built, will be the main focus of the upgrade.

The plan is to improve facilities and services there so the area will officially achieve recognition as a town.

Albert-Poyotte said the plan would upgrade the Babonneau multipurpose center into a new government administrative building with banking facilities, stores, and supermarkets.

Additionally, she proposed the creation of a bus terminal to improve transportation, ease traffic congestion, and connect the various communities making up Babonneau.

The infrastructure development is expected to alleviate current traffic issues by providing a direct route from Babonneau to Gros Islet, bypassing the highway.

“Many people get stuck up on the highway, having to pass through town but now they are fixing the road from Babonneau to Gros islet, and once they fix that road then there’ll be free flow of traffic from north to south. You don’t have to go through the highway. You don’t not have to go through Castries if you are going to the Morne and you are going to the airport or you’re going to the south of the island. So Babonneau will be that freeway for traffic to flow in that direction, so I’m looking forward to that,” the MP observed.

The parliamentary representative expressed optimism about the overhaul, Babonneau upgrade and its potential benefits for the community’s residents.