Piton Girlz Up for CFU U14 Challenge

As the national team heads to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls Under-14 Challenge Series in Trinidad & Tobago, Saint Lucia will look to capitalise on its recent successes in youth and women’s football. The action kicks off on Saturday at Port of Spain’s Hasely Crawford Stadium, where the Piton Girlz will begin their campaign against Dominica at 4 p.m. Drawn into Group A of Tier II, Saint Lucia will also face Bonaire, St Kitts & Nevis, and the US Virgin Islands in a single round-robin format. The group winner will secure a spot in the semifinals, along with the