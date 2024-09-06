Piton Boyz Open CNL 2024 With A Win

Saint Lucia opened their 2024 Concacaf Nations League campaign on Friday evening with a 2-1 victory over Curaçao at the Kirani James Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. It was a famous win for the Piton Boyz, ranked 170th in the world, over the team ranked 86th.

The match was the opener for both teams in Group B of League B, where Saint Lucia will also play Grenada and Saint Martin.

Curaçao, with several of their players competing at a high level in the Netherlands, had won three straight matches before the Friday night matchup, and came in as the favourites.

Saint Lucia head coach Stern John handed debuts to English-based Chris Forino-Joseph and Arkell Jude-Boyd, with Melvin Doxilly named as captain. With Vino Barclett in goal, Saint Lucia played a 3-5-2 formation. Kurt Frederick, Forino-Joseph, and Doxilly formed the back three, with Janoi Donacien ahead of them. Ridel Stanislas, Alvinus Myers, Leaus Henville, and Jude-Boyd comprised the midfield. And up front were Donovan Jn Baptiste and Caniggia Elva.

In the 24th minute, Jude-Boyd controlled a long pass on the right. The 21-year-old winger from Cheltenham Town dribbled into the six-yard box, and poked it through the keeper’s legs to give Saint Lucia the advantage.

In the second half, Saint Lucia went up 2-0. Elva latched onto a cross from Jude-Boyd, and the Germany-based forward slotted home, followed by a muted backflip, as the second-generation international from Vieux Fort had his knee taped up.

John Brenet reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute with a brilliant free-kick from the edge of the 18-yard box, setting up a tense finish. Shaquan Nelson, Sherman Augustin, Sherwin Simon, and Canius Sandiford all got into the game. Frederick, Donacien, Stanislas, and Elva all gave way. But Saint Lucia held on for the win, giving them a perfect start to CNL 2024.

Saint Lucia are now in control of the group, with three points. Theywill play the home team, Grenada, on Monday. In October, Saint Lucia will play Saint Martin twice at home. They then complete their preliminaries against this week”s opponents in Curacao.