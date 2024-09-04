Pioneering Saint Lucia Businessman Arnott Valmont Dies At 104

Long-serving Saint Lucia businessman and philanthropist Arnott Valmont has died less than two months after celebrating his 104th birthday.

A family member who confirmed his passing disclosed that the centenarian had been ailing and passed away at his home in La Toc at about midnight, surrounded by family.

Arnott Francois Valmont was born on July 9, 1920, the third of ten children of William and Vanessa Valmont.

In the 1940s, Valmont became a nightclub owner and later established the retail department store chain A.F. Valmont and Co. Ltd.

At its peak, the chain sold haberdashery, clothing and accessories, cosmetics, books and school supplies, furniture, hardware, and building supplies.

Valmont had been a shareholder or director in other companies, including Windward Island Gases Limited, and was a founding member of several organisations, including the St. Lucia Yacht Club and the Rotary Club.

He was awarded the Saint Lucia Cross (Gold) in 2007 and once cited simplicity, hard work, and integrity as his guiding principles.

The long-serving businessman who never shied away from hard work had, understandably, slowed down at 104, but he was always passionate about cricket and followed the game.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had visited Valmont for his 104th birthday and thanked him for his service to Saint Lucia.