Pigeon Island National Landmark To Close Due To Water Shortage – St. Lucia Times News

The Management and Staff of the Saint Lucia National Trust and the Pigeon Island National Landmark, regret to inform the public that as a result of a critical water shortage being experienced at the Landmark due to ongoing works by WASCO, we must close the Pigeon Island National Landmark tomorrow, Saturday 7th May 2022.

The Landmark remains open today but with the restrooms at Beach 1 closed.

Currently the restrooms at Beach 2 and the Interpretation Centre remain open for

use.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you back to the Pigeon Island National Landmark as soon as the water situation is resolved.

Source: Saint Lucia National Trust

