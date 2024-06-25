Pierre Welcomes Call For Independent Unit To Investigate Police

Prime Minister Philip J. has welcomed a call for a special independent unit to investigate police officers’ wrongdoing, telling reporters it was a ‘good idea’.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Daarsrean Greene declared recently that any police-related shooting should go before the proposed unit.

Greene told a news conference that such a properly formulated agency would prevent the inordinate delay in bringing matters before the courts.

Prime Minister Pierre noted that a unit in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) already conducts investigations.

Regarding the proposed special independent agency, he said there would have to be a decision on the way forward.

“It is not something that we can do today,” the National Security Minister explained.

“It is an idea that is worth thinking of. It’s an idea that we possibly can implement, but it is a work in progress,” Pierre told reporters on the margins of a House of Assembly meeting on Wednesday.