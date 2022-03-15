Pierre: “We Must Protect The People’s Victory!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, asserting that his administration has only been in office for eight months, has urged patience and cited the need to protect what he described as the people’s victory.

Pierre’s Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) swept to power in a landslide following the July 26, 2021, general elections.

On Sunday, he told the 71st annual delegates conference of the SLP that the outgoing United Workers Party (UWP) left a mountain of debt.

As a result, Pierre, responsible for finance, explained that meeting the government’s fiscal commitments has been a constant struggle.

“I know it has been for many of you a long time in the wilderness where you have been discriminated against and denied employment. Be patient comrades relief is underway,” Pierre said in a televised speech.

“We must protect the people’s victory by remaining supportive of the government. To do otherwise is to provide a window of opportunity for a group of shameless, greedy, and uncaring people who are lying and waiting for another chance to destroy our country,” the SLP leader declared.

And he expressed that any return to the period of 2016 to 2021 will be even worse.

“The next time, they will be more vengeful and brutal towards those whom they deemed their political adversaries,” Pierre told the delegates conference.

“Look at how they are behaving, refusing to accept the will of the people peddling lies and propaganda – even encouraging people to break the law. They spread lies and propaganda, attacking hard-working Saint Lucians, ” the Castries East MP stated.

“They even attacked our talented artists who were given an opportunity to display their talents to the world by performing in Dubai,” he said.

According to Pierre, those in opposition are willing to dismantle the country because they lost the elections.

But he said the SLP would not allow their noise and envy to distract the party.

