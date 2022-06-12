Pierre Warns That A Divided Americas Cannot Prosper – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, warning that a divided Americas cannot prosper, has urged the revocation of the United States economic embargo against Cuba and the removal of Washington’s economic sanctions against Venezuela.

Pierre spoke at the just-ended Summit of the Americas in the United States.

He said Saint Lucia welcomes President Joe Biden’s announcement of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity which aims for a new model of cooperation between the United States and the other countries of the Americas in the face of the crises of our times.

“As I applaud and welcome the boldness of President Biden’s Americas Partnership, I say to our esteemed Host and Chair, President Biden, take another bold step for our nations,” Pierre urged.

“Put an end to the economic hardship in this hemisphere by leading your country to revoke the 60-year-old economic embargo against Cuba and remove the economic sanctions on Venezuela,” he declared.

Pierre asserted that it’s the people who are suffering.

“These times demand more than ever that we reflect on the futility of division in our hemisphere,” he advised.

And he urged the region to do all within its power to ensure this ends now.

In this regard, he explained that it was disappointing that some countries of the hemisphere- namely Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua- were not invited to the Summit and that debates over inclusion and exclusion had marred the Summit.

Pierre observed that there is always more to gain in cohesion and engagement than fragmentation and confrontation.

“At this time, we must never forget the situation in Haiti which is causing untold hardship among the people. Our generation must not miss the opportunity to create true solidarity among the nations of the Americas,” he stated.

In addition, he told the Summit that Saint Lucia has a deep and sincere desire to see the realisation of true unity among the peoples of the Americas.

