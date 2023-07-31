Pierre Warns Against Attempts To Destabilise The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has warned of attempts to destabilize Saint Lucia, including the ranks of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), advising against it.

He was addressing a ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) rally to observe the second anniversary of its July 26, 2021, election victory, where he described the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) as a party unable to accept defeat.

“There is going to be a lot, a lot of destabilisation trying to happen in this country. The first place they are going to go is in the police force,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, told the audience in Micoud North.

And the Castries East MP explained why.

He declared that never before in Saint Lucia’s history, except under then Prime Minister Dr. Kenny, has a government treated the police better.

“They are going to try to destabilise the Saint Lucia police force. Look for it,” he told SLP supporters.

The Prime Minister did not go into further details.

However, he said no man is above the law, and should someone commit a crime, the police have a right to investigate and arrest the individual.

“So I say to them, do not try to destabilise the Saint Lucia police force. These men and women are doing a very good job under the circumstances and I want to thank them for that,” Pierre stated.

He declared there was no political interference in the police force whose members do their work under the policies of the government.

