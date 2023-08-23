Pierre Wants Major Advancement In Millennium Highway Project Within Six Weeks – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, concerned over delays in the Millennium Highway project, wants significant advancement in six weeks.

Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal Stephenson King made the disclosure Tuesday night at a ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Town Hall meeting.

King observed that the pace of the Millennium Highway project, signed in 2020, has been a major concern for the incoming SLP administration.

He recalled that a Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) delegation visited for the third time in two and a half months last week because of the government’s concern.

– Advertisement –

“Last week’s meeting, having sat down and discussed all of the issues with that project, the Prime Minister gave six weeks, six weeks to see major advancement. At the end of that we will consider our options,” the Castries North MP stated.

“We believe that the Millennium Highway is a critical project in the social and economic advancement of the country and its people,” the former Prime Minister told the Town Hall meeting.

In this regard, King explained that there were four options into which he would not delve.

Nevertheless, he told the audience the options would determine either continuing the current trajectory or embarking on a new direction.

– Advertisement –