Pierre Urges The Public To Help The Police Solve Murders – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has reiterated his concern over the local crime situation and has called on the public to assist the police in solving murders.

“As I have said many times before, the crime situation is not good. It’s horrible. But I have also said there seems to be wrong in the world these days as far as crime is concerned,” the National Security Minister told reporters on Monday.

“We have been doing our best,” the Castries East MP stated.

And he hoped the public would assist the police.

– Advertisement –

“Somebody somewhere knows something. Somebody somewhere must help the police,” Pierre asserted while expressing sincere condolences to the relatives of individuals who have died due to violent crime.

“But we need to work together. We need to work with the police. We need to help the police and the public needs to get involved in helping solve these murders,” Pierre asserted.

He also described a viral Hospital Road, Castries incident last week as unacceptable.

Residents confronted police officers who went to the community to arrest a suspect.

“Unacceptable and the police will be called on to do their duties fairly, exercising the necessary restraint and I must compliment them for the restraint that they exercised,” the Prime Minister said.

“But lawlessness will not be allowed. Lawlessness will not be encouraged, and the police will be encouraged to do their work without any fear but within the law and to ensure that there is northing that infringes on anybody’s human rights,” he stated.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com