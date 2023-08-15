Pierre Urges The Media, Saint Lucia To Pay Attention To Climate Change – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has called on the local media and Saint Lucia to pay close attention to climate change, disproportionately impacting Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Asserting that the climate change threat is real, he declared that Caribbean people must be prepared.

“It is something I am surprised that the press has not paid any attention to, the idea of climate change. There is a threat of climate change. Not a matter of if; it’s when,” Pierre told reporters Monday.

“And whereas we seem to be doing all sorts of things, we are not paying attention to the threat of climate change, and we’re not saying to people they must take mitigation measures – mitigation and adaptation,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister stated.

Pierre is the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Lead Head for Sustainable Development and Climate Change.

He recently met with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaher, the President-Designate of COP28 in Barbados, as the region advances preparation for COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Pierre noted that SIDS are highlighting loss and damage as they are the least polluters yet suffer the most.

As a result, he said the Caribbean expects COP28 to make a definitive statement regarding a promised one hundred billion dollars to the region to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“When are we going to be collecting that money- if ever?” Pierre said.

He explained that Islands, including those in the Indian Ocean, are vulnerable.

Pierre pointed out that some of the Islands are below sea level.

In this regard, he told reporters that climate change is an issue that the press and the country should have on their agenda.

