Pierre Urges The Creation Of A New Generation Of Saint Lucia Business People – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has called for a new generation of indigenous business people in an address to the Saint Lucia-Taiwan Partnership Trade Show.

“Every exhibitor from Saint Lucia must have in the forefront of their minds, the creation of a new class of entrepreneur,” Pierre told the event.

Responsible for Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy, Pierre said the new class of entrepreneurs would not only produce for the local market but export and make a mark in the global economy.

On Facebook, the PM reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to providing the necessary support to the manufacturing and service sectors for continued expansion.

He explained that this would contribute to the nation’s economic well-being and prosperity.

“We are working to create a new generation of indigenous business people through the Youth Economy, the MSME Loan-Grant Facility, and other initiatives by this administration. I encourage citizens to seize these opportunities and to play their part in the development of our beloved country,” Pierre wrote.

The Saint Lucia-Taiwan Partnership Trade Show occurred at The Pavilion on the Ramp, Rodney Bay, from November 3 to November 5, 2023.

Saint Lucia and Taiwanese companies exhibited their offerings at the event.

Pierre declared the show was not merely an event.

Instead, he explained that it testified to Saint Lucia’s friendship with Taiwan and the desire of the two countries to develop their people.

Taiwan’s Finance Ministry has said that trade with Saint Lucia in 2022 was US$658,000.00.

Taiwan’s imports from Saint Lucia totaled US$355,000.00, while its exports to Saint Lucia amounted to US$303,000.00.

A release on behalf of the Taiwanese Embassy in Saint Lucia noted that the trade has grown recently.

