Fishermen's clash over fish pots almost turns deadly

Thu Oct 15 , 2020
A confrontation between fishermen of Laborie and Choiseul at sea almost turned deadly. The incident occurred on Saturday about a mile off the coast of Laborie when the

Pierre urges St Lucians to protect themselves amid COVID situation

Thu Oct 15 , 2020
Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre is urging all Saint Lucians to cooperate with authorities and adhere to COVID-19 protocols for the health and safety of the country.

