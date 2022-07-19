Pierre Urges Saint Lucians To Do What They Can To Make Things Better – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, in a message to mark Nelson Mandela Day, has encouraged Saint Lucians to do what they can to improve their communities.

Pierre wrote on his Facebook page that Mandela Day is an occasion for all – people and nations to take action and inspire change.

He observed that this year, the focus is on Food Security and Climate Change with the theme: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

“I encourage all Saint Lucians to take some time to also remember Nelson Mandela; and to pledge to do whatever each of us can, in our communities, with what you have and wherever you are, to make things better,” the Castries East MP stated.



The United Nations General Assembly declared July 18 as Nelson Mandela Day in 2010.

The aim was to recognise and give credence to Mandela’s commitment to human rights, conflict resolution, and reconciliation.

Prime Minister Pierre recalled that the late former South African leader visited Saint Lucia 24 years ago, in July 1998, when this country hosted the CARICOM Summit.

After that, Saint Lucia named the highway at Vigie the Nelson Mandela Highway in his memory.

