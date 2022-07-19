Pierre Urges Safe, Responsible Behaviour For Carnival

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has called on Saint Lucians to be safe and responsible amid Carnival celebrations.

” Be responsible. Be safe. Have fun,” Pierre asserted.

In a Facebook post, he explained that, as is customary, he would be viewing and enjoying the Parade of the Bands from the sidelines.

“After a two-year hiatus and months of planning, today, thousands of carnival revelers will play their mas. Please have a safe and enjoyable masquerade,” Pierre wrote.

The Castries East MP also expressed gratitude to carnival band owners, entertainers, promoters, stakeholders, and essential services personnel, for contributing to the industry’s growth.

“We will continue to support you,” Pierre declared.

