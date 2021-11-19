Pierre Urges Positive Male Role Models To Continue Playing Their Part

On International Men’s Day, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has encouraged all men and boys who are positive role models to continue to play their part.

In a message on his official Facebook page, Pierre assured them of their value.

And he also had words of encouragement for those who may have failed.

“if you have fallen by the wayside, every day you have an opportunity to choose to do better. You are needed. You are loved,” Pierre asserted.

The Castries East MP disclosed that he partnered with the Department of Gender Relations and the International Men’s Network to virtually address the inmates at Bordelais Correctional Facility and the wards at Boys Training Centre.

“There is much to celebrate today as husbands, fathers, sons, and friends. We play a unique role in our families, communities, and society,” he declared.

