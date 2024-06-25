Pierre Urges Police Recruits To Be Integrity Keepers

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre urged eighty police recruits to use their ‘immense power’ wisely and safeguard their integrity in an address on Monday to launch Course 38.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, noted that the recruits would face a challenging six-month training period.

However, he warned that upon completing their training and going about their duties, they would encounter negativity and a society that almost wants to see them fail.

Nevertheless, the PM told the recruits to be true to themselves.

He advised those who were there merely for a salary to get up and leave immediately, declaring that they would never get enough money for the work they would have to do.

“You have to be here because you are committed to improve the quality of life for yourself and when you improve the quality of life for yourself, by extension, the quality of life of the community will improve,” he observed.

Pierre told the recruits when they leave a legacy of a society with less crime, murders, gang involvement, domestic violence, and physical attacks resulting in injuries, they will leave a legacy for themselves and their country.

He warned that it would not be easy, noting that newcomers would find individuals within and outside the police force who are negative influences.

Pierre also warned that people would want them to engage in wrongdoing, including accepting bribes.

“Do you look at your nearest $10,000, or do you look at your integrity and your good name? Or do you look at saying, ‘I will not say that this guy did something because I have to protect him?” When one of your colleagues is corrupt and you protect him, you are not protecting yourself,” the National Security Minister advised.

He said the recruits would see drug dealers who are living well.

Pierre declared there could be a temptation to collect five times one’s salary for looking the other way.

However, he stated that keeping integrity, having a desire to do good and remaining focused would make them good police officers.

He described the recruits as special people with a special mission, going to do a special job.

Pierre said hundreds who wanted to be in their shoes did not meet the criteria.