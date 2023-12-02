Pierre Urges People Before Economic Ratios, Statistics In COP28 Address – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre urged delegates at the 28th annual United Nations Climate Meeting (COP28) to put people before economic ratios and statistics.

Pierre told the Dubai, United Arab Emirates event that the world is nearing the 1.5°C warning threshold.

“We must put people first before economic ratios and statistics. We must leave Dubai assured of three key messages,” he stated.

Pierre said leaders must pursue a 1.5°C pathway for a just, equitable, and accelerated transition.

– Advertisement –

Pierre also called for accelerated progress to implement the global target on adaptation.

In addition, he spoke of the need to deliver transformative financing for a 1.5°C agenda.

“The time is now for world leaders to transform our world into a safer place for our children,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister declared.

He added that in this battle, Taiwan must not be left behind.

COP28 aims to uphold the collective commitment in Paris in 2015 to restrict long-term global temperature rises to 1.5°C to mitigate the impact of climate change.

New forecasts suggest temperatures could rise by 2.4°C to 2.7°C by 2100.

As a result, the United Nations has emphasised the importance of maintaining the 1.5°C limit.

The Caribbean’s Small Island Development States (SIDS) are among the most vulnerable nations to the effects of climate change.

There are fears, therefore, that without decisive action, Caribbean countries will increasingly face the impacts of flooding, changing rainfall patterns, stronger storm surges, droughts, and hurricanes and the resulting annual cost.

– Advertisement –