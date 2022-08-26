Pierre Urges Employers In Tourism Industry To Treat Workers Fairly – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, asserting that businesses need to make a profit, has nevertheless urged employers in the tourism industry to treat workers fairly.

Pierre’s remarks came in an address to Thursday’s annual general meeting of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA)

“Businesses need to make a profit to keep their doors open and as such investors need to make a fair return on their investment. This government will assist whenever we can to help you succeed with your business,” the Castries East MP stated.

And he invited continued investment in Saint Lucia.

But Pierre reminded investors of their corporate responsibility.

“We need you to uphold your corporate responsibility to treat workers fairly, to compensate workers adequately,” he told the gathering.

“So that every participant can enjoy the benefit of the tourism and the hospitality sector and in return, they will help us promote and defend our sector,” Pierre, also responsible for Finance, explained.

