Pierre Urges Colleague Leaders To Make A Difference

As the world grapples with multiple challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and climate change, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has disclosed that he is lobbying colleague leaders to make a difference.

“I continue to implore my colleague Heads of Government to make a difference to the status quo so that history will mark us as the group of leaders who walked it like we talked it,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister, attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in Rwanda, expressed gratitude to President Paul Kagame for his hospitality as the event host.

He also congratulated Baroness Patricia Scotland on her re-election as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Scotland was facing a challenge from Kamina Johnson Smith, the foreign minister of Jamaica, who conceded defeat in a Tweet.

Jamaica’s largely unexpected announcement of Johnson Smith’s candidacy had created waves among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states, with several leaders suggesting that a single candidate from the region was the preferred option.

According to Prime Minister Pierre, leaders at the Commonwealth Summit had intense discussions during the past few days.

He observed that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) continue to battle with the disastrous effects of hurricanes, food insecurity, and increasing poverty levels.

“Therefore, climate-related financing pledged by the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters must be prioritised to enhance the capacity of SIDS to respond to these challenges,” Pierre stated.

