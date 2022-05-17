Pierre Upbeat Over SLP Performance After Almost One Year In Office – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has given an upbeat assessment of his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) performance since its landslide at the July 26, 2021, general elections.

“It’s been a very rewarding year. We hope we can have some celebrations because the people of the party have not celebrated the victory but I want to urge them to protect the victory,” the Castries East MP told reporters on Monday.

Pierre said there were subtle and latent goings-on seeking to give a bad impression of what’s happening in the country.

According to the PM, an impression is being created that his administration has been in power for five years.

But he noted that July 26 this year would mark one year since the SLP swept to power.

And the PM declared that a lot of progress has been made.

“We have stabilised the situation regarding our economy. Our budget was passed. We need time for the budget to manifest itself. Our policies are in place – we have done some very people-oriented things – our housing programme, our education programme,” Pierre told reporters.

“We are very excited about the coming year,” the SLP leader declared as he expressed gratitude to the people of Saint Lucia.

“The people of Saint Lucia have encouraged us. They have worked with us, and we are going to be pushing forward,” Pierre said.

He observed that the tourism industry is doing well.

But, the former Tourism Minister, also noted some ‘downsides.’

He mentioned COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil issues, and problems in the supply chain.

Nevertheless, Pierre urged the people of Saint Lucia not to allow politicians who have ‘lost favour’ to confuse them.

“The people have spoken. I am calling on all Saint Lucians to get together – let us deal with the crisis. We did not cause the war in Ukraine. We did not cause oil prices to increase – we did not cause the COVID crisis,” he told reporters.

And describing the current situation as probably one of the most challenging times in the world’s economic history, the Prime Minister urged citizens not to be confused by politicians with selfish motives.

“Let’s work together,” he advised.

