Pierre Underscores Commitment To ‘One Laptop Per Child’ Policy – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has underscored his administration’s commitment to its ‘One Laptop Per Child’ policy, declaring that it will be realised during the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) reign.

“The ‘One Laptop Per Child’ policy will be fulfilled during our term in government,” Pierre declared last week on Facebook.

He explained that access to technology can spur youth creativity, providing opportunities for careers in science and data-driven fields.

“We are committed to giving our children the tools to excel and become global citizens,” the Castries East MP asserted.

On September 8, Pierre joined Education Minister Shawn Edward and senior Education Ministry officials to hand over a consignment of Chromebooks to Entrepot Secondary School students.

His office said more than 14,000 computer and laptop devices have been distributed to Saint Lucian students since the SLP came to office following the July 26, 2021 general elections.

