Pierre To Table Appropriations Bill 2022-23 – St. Lucia Times News

The Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy, Hon. Philip J. Pierre will table the Appropriations Bill 2022/23 in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022.

Hon. Pierre will also present his first Budget Address as the Prime Minister during this Sitting.

The highly anticipated budget address will be aired at 5:00 PM on the National Television Network (NTN), the Government of Saint Lucia’s social media pages, and on radio via Rhythm FM 95.5.

The debate on the Appropriations Bill will begin on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

As is customary, the Leader of the Opposition is expected to open the day’s debate and will also be allowed the latitude of time to respond to the Prime Minister’s address.

The debate on the Appropriations Bill is expected to run until Friday, April 29th, 2022.

The public is encouraged to tune in to the three (3) day proceedings where the Government will detail its plans to transform the economy and empower its citizens during these volatile economic times.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

