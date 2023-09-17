Pierre To Raise Climate Change Concerns At UN General Assembly – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, will participate in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The UNGA 78 convenes from September 18 to September 26, 2023.

The Prime Minister’s address to the UNGA will lay bare the life-altering and potentially life-threatening realities Saint Lucia and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) face as the global climate further destabilises.

Prime Minister Pierre will reiterate at the high-level General Debate, the urgent need for the world’s biggest carbon emitters to keep their commitments on Loss and Damage financing and debt forgiveness policies to better enable SIDS to transition to climate-resilient development.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 22, 2023.

– Advertisement –

The Prime Minister’s New York mission also includes “An Afternoon with the Diaspora” facilitated by the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York on September 17, 2023.

On September 20, Hon. Pierre will deliver the CARICOM statement at the Climate Ambition Summit, reiterating the urgency of now for SIDS.

Prime Minister Pierre will also attend several bilateral engagements as he seeks to strengthen Saint Lucia’s diplomatic relations and cooperation with friendly countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, and the Creative Industries, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, will act as Prime Minister until September 23, 2023.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –