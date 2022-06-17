Pierre To Meet Regional Security System Officials To Discuss Cooperation On Crime – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre is set to meet with members of the Regional Security System (RSS) today in Barbados to to explore avenues for cooperation on crime management in Saint Lucia.

The Prime Minister remains committed to ensuring citizen safety and indicated that

particularly violent crime caused by illegal firearms over the past years must be tackled

scientifically and as a public health concern.

The timely prosecution and just punishment of crime will also be utilised to signal this

administration’s intent on protecting citizens, communities and the reputation of Saint Lucia.

During the upcoming Sitting of Parliament scheduled for July, the Government will introduce legislation to cause for stiffer penalties for illegal firearm and ammunition possession and expects bipartisan support from the Opposition on this proposed Bill to equip the Judiciary with the legal tools to put away perpetrators.

The Swift Justice Project is also expected to come on stream and will be geared towards reducing the backlog of criminal cases by increasing technical and administrative support to the Criminal High Court.

The Government has reinstated the training budget to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) which was stopped by the previous administration and will continue to provide the necessary resources recommended by the High Command of the Royal Saint Lucia Police to assist in national security.

Citizen participation and cooperation with the police will also be instrumental in

ameliorating the crime situation.

The Prime Minister once again calls on the High Command of the RSLPF to do their part in

addressing the crime situation as crime only serves to scar families, loved ones, communities and to tarnish the reputation of our country.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

