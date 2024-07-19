Pierre To Intensify Climate Justice Advocacy Post Beryl

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has observed that the experiences of the people of Union Island and Canouan after Hurricane Beryl’s passage amplify the need for climate justice.
“My Prime Ministerial colleagues and I will intensify our calls for Climate Justice as our countries continue to suffer the effects of rapid industrialisation,” he stated.
Pierre and other Caribbean leaders recently visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to assess the damage on the islands.
The Saint Lucia Prime Minister also visited Grenada, which felt Beryl’s impact.
Pierre observed that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada will require millions of dollars to rebuild homes and infrastructure.
In this regard, he declared that the developed world must act.
“Our losses are great, but I remain inspired by the resilience of our people. We will continue to assist one another and make representation to protect our interests as a region,” Pierre stated.
