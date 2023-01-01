Pierre To Deliver New Year Address – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is due to deliver a New Year address to the nation on Sunday, January 8, at 7:00 pm.

Pierre’s office said the National Television Network (NTN) and major local stations would broadcast the address.

Ahead of the broadcast, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister expressed New Year wishes to citizens.

“As we usher in a New Year, my prayer is that God grants you the desires of your heart, according to His will. May hope, peace and love abound in your life, and the grace of God be with you always. Happy New Year, my brothers and my sisters,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Despite the global economic challenges, we honoured our commitments and provided households with much needed support and stabilised the economy,” Pierre said in an earlier post.

“In 2023, we have a duty to grow our economy and to continue laying the foundation for our people, especially our youth, to become wealth creators,” the Castries East MP stated.

“Let us commit to the journey ahead; we will prosper as a nation,” Pierre declared.

