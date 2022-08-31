Pierre To Attend Opening Of Grenada Parliament – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is to attend the Ceremonial State Opening of the Eleventh Parliament of Grenada Wednesday at the invitation of that country’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell.

A release from Pierre’s office on Tuesday said Dr. Ernest Hilaire would act as Prime Minister.

Among the highlights of the ceremonial opening of the Grenada parliament will be the Throne Speech by the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, outlining the Government’s agenda.

There will also be the election of the President and Deputy President of the Senate, the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the swearing-in of Members of Parliament.

Grenada held snap general elections on June 23, 2022.

The election saw the incumbent New National Party (NNP) of Dr. Keith Mitchell losing power to Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Grenada’s Government Information Service said on its official Facebook page that live streaming and commentary of the ceremonial opening of the country’s parliament would begin at at 9:45 am.

