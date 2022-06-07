Pierre To Attend Ninth Summit Of the Americas – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre is scheduled to attend the Ninth (9th) Summit of the Americas on Wednesday, June 8th 2022 in Los Angeles.

The Summit is being convened under the theme “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future”.

As Lead-Head of CARICOM for Sustainable Development and Climate Change, Hon. Pierre will utilise the forum to lobby for Green Financing and the Debt for Climate Adaptation Swap Initiative which are imperative to Small Island Developing States, as they face the ravages of climate change.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre has also been invited to join the Heads of States of the Dominican Republic, Peru, and the United States on a round table discussion on “Democratic Governance against Corruption”.

Hon. Pierre is scheduled to leave Saint Lucia on Tuesday, June 7th

In his absence, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia until June 9th, 2022.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

