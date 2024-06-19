Pierre To Attend Funeral Of Cardinal Felix In Dominica

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre will travel to Dominica on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, to attend the funeral service of His Eminence Kelvin Edward Cardinal Felix, Archbishop Emeritus of Castries.
The funeral service will be held on June 19, 2024. The Prime Minister will return to Saint Lucia on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
His Eminence Kelvin Edward Cardinal Felix, was born on February 15, 1933, in Dominica.
He was ordained as a priest in 1956, and served the Church with unwavering dedication, particularly in various parishes in Dominica.
In 1981, he was appointed Archbishop of Castries, serving with distinction for 27 years. Known for his commitment to social justice, education, and the empowerment of the marginalized, Cardinal Felix made significant contributions to the Caribbean and beyond.
His legacy is one of compassion, leadership, and steadfast faith, inspiring countless individuals and communities.
Cardinal Felix was a friend and mentor to Prime Minister Pierre.
During the Prime Minister’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and Youth Economy, and Minister for Justice and National Security.
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister
