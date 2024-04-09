Pierre To Attend Brussels Meeting On International Migration – St. Lucia Times

The Hon. Philip J Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, is scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium from the evening of April 7th to the evening of April 12th, 2024.

The purpose of this trip is to engage in discussions with the European Commission and European Parliament regarding international migration matters.

Specifically, the talks will focus on proposed changes to the Schengen Visa-Free Regime and how they may impact countries that have investor citizenship programs, like Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia is well known for its robust due diligence processes, which serve as the foundation of its successful citizenship-by-investment program.

Prime Minister Pierre’s visit to Brussels although planned in advance to the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between other OECS countries with similar programs assumes added significance, as the Prime Minister will articulate Saint Lucia’s position on the MOA, while also exploring further measures that can be taken by all countries to strengthen citizenship-by-investment programs.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Youth Economy, and Minister for Justice and National Security.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister