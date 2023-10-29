Pierre To Attend AfriCaribbean Trade And Investment Forum – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is set to attend the second annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2023) in Guyana.

This esteemed initiative resulted from the partnership between the African Export-Import Bank (“AFREXIMBANK”) and key stakeholders from the Caribbean region.

ACTIF2023, scheduled to take place from October 30-31, 2023, is a critical event aimed at fostering stronger economic ties, encouraging trade, and facilitating investment opportunities between Africa and the Caribbean.

It provides a unique platform for the AfriCaribbean business community to establish new commercial relationships, enhance Government-Business relations, and promote inter-regional trade and investment through effective business matchmaking.

ACTIF2023 holds several key objectives:

Identification of Bankable Projects: The event aims to provide access to market and investment information, encouraging strategic partnerships.

Promoting Economic Diversification: By encouraging technological innovation, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building initiatives, ACTIF2023 seeks to support economic diversification.

Fostering Cultural Exchange: This event celebrates the shared heritage of the African-Caribbean region through cultural exchange programs, creating a deeper understanding of our connected history.

Participation in ACTIF2023 offers unparalleled opportunities, including:

Networking: Attendees will have the chance to meet high-level government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, forming strategic connections and collaborations.

Access to Investment Projects: The event presents opportunities spanning various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, oil and gas, infrastructure, tourism, and more in Africa and the Caribbean.

Brand Visibility: Showcase your products and services to a global audience, bolstering your brand’s reach.

Trade and Investment Support: Benefit from specialist support services and access to financing facilities.

Last year’s event saw remarkable achievements with:

1267 delegates in attendance.

22 heads of government and representatives.

Participants from 108 countries demonstrated the global significance of this forum.

The Prime Minister is honoured to join other distinguished leaders at ACTIF2023 to explore opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

This event presents a unique chance to engage in fruitful discussions, establish partnerships, and work towards a future of increased trade and investment opportunities.

In the absence of Prime Minister Pierre, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and Youth Economy until October 31, 2023.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

