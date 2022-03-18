Pierre To Attend 6th Sitting Of OECS Assembly – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre is scheduled to attend the 6th Sitting of the OECS Assembly on Friday, March 18th, 2022 in Antigua & Barbuda.

The Assembly is being convened under the theme “The Shift: Embracing New Platforms & Innovative Models for Leadership in Sustainability.”

Hon. Pierre is scheduled to leave Saint Lucia on Thursday, March 17th, and will return on Saturday, March 19th.

In his absence, Hon. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister