Pierre To Advance Saint Lucia’s Development Agenda At Commonwealth Summit – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is scheduled to attend the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting [CHOGM] in Kigali, Rwanda.

Since 1971, leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for CHOGM which is

hosted by a different member country on a rotating basis. CHOGM 2022 will run from 20 -25 June.

The Prime Minister has accepted an invitation from Commonwealth Secretary General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, to deliver an address on climate action at a high-level side event under the theme; “Climate Change and the Commonwealth: Accelerating Action”.

The Prime Minister’s address will be heard on 22 June before representatives of Commonwealth member countries and officials of United Nations partner agencies.

Saint Lucia’s delegation for CHOGM 2022 includes President of the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities [NCPD] Mr. Merphilus James.

The Prime Minister and Government of Saint Lucia recognise the important contributions the NCPD continues to make towards raising public awareness and improving the quality of life of Saint Lucia’s differently-abled population.

Mr. James will join the Prime Minister in Kigali at key stakeholder engagements to pursue

opportunities to increase the level of participation by Saint Lucia’s differently-abled population in the national development agenda.

Hon. Pierre will also hold bilateral talks with officials representing the Republic of Rwanda to continue discussions on the possibility of establishing an air services agreement.

The Government of Saint Lucia and the Republic of Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2019 which led to a negotiated draft Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

While out of state on official government business, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime

Minister.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

