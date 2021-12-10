Pierre To Address Global Citizens Forum – Hilaire To Act As PM

Press Release:- Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre has been invited as a Guest Speaker at the Annual Summit of the Global Citizens Forum under the theme “The Future in Motion”.

The Summit will be held in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 12-13, 2021.

Whilst in the UAE, Prime Minister Pierre will also attend the World Expo 2020 in Dubai and visit the Saint Lucian Pavilion. The Expo has allowed many talented Saint Lucians to showcase and sell their products to the thousands of patrons who will visit during the six-month-long event.

Hon. Pierre will return to Saint Lucia on December 16th, 2021. In his absence, Hon. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

