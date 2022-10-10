Pierre: Stanley Felix Considered Innocent Until Proven Guilty – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting that former Senate President Stanley Felix is dealing with his defence.

“Mr. Felix is on bail, and he is dealing with his defence. Our law says you are innocent until proven guilty,” Pierre observed.

Police formally charged Felix under section 376 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia, which deals with perverting the course of justice.

Last week, the court granted the Attorney at Law $15,000 bail in cash or suitable surety.

The court also imposed reporting conditions and travel restrictions.

And Prime Minister Pierre advised the Governor General to revoke Felix’s appointment and relieve him of his Senatorial duties in the Upper House of Parliament.

An Office of the Prime Minister release said an announcement would be forthcoming regarding his successor.

“We’ve said that we give him time to see about his legal matters,” was Prime Minister Pierre’s response regarding relieving Felix of his duties, given the ‘innocent until proven guilty’ principle.

