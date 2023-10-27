Pierre Speaks On Construction Of Halls Of Justice, New Police Headquarters – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre has disclosed that Saint Lucia is all set to have a Halls of Justice and a new Police Headquarters in the next two years.

Pierre spoke at this week’s sod-turning ceremony for the Gros Islet Police Headquarters.

He said next January, the government will begin constructing the Halls of Justice “for the men and women of the judiciary.”

In the following year, construction of the Police Headquarters in Castries will commence.

Pierre also said there would be additional repairs to “every police station in the country.”

“I have full confidence in the ability of the men and women of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force,” said Pierre.

“And I can expect that they will do their work, and I will demand that they do their work,” he added.

“I expect them not be caught in the side shows and not to allow petty political differences to disturb their work,” said the National Security Minister.

“And when they fall short, do expect that I will pull them up. Because we are giving them the tools, and the resources and we are doing all we can to improve conditions of work for them,” Pierre declared.

Pierre said his administration has spent more money “on the law and enforcement agencies” in Saint Lucia than any other government.

Citing the upcoming infrastructural upgrades for the country’s security forces, he urged members of the police force to strive to leave “a legacy” after their term of duty has ended.

He noted that the government has purchased two more vehicles for the police.

In addition, the government has allocated $26 million to upgrade working conditions for emergency personnel.

“We are the ones improving the conditions for the men and women of the protective services,” declared PM Pierre.

“Our government is a government of action,” he asserted.

“And that is why we are going to finish St Jude Hospital,” said the prime minister.

He implored the contractor hired for the construction of the Gros Islet Police Headquarters to “do a good job.”

“Your responsibility is to construct a building within costs and on time …and I hope that you can fulfill that responsibility for the people of Saint Lucia,” he added.

“We solemnly believe in the separation of powers and our actions show that, and in spite of all the misinformation that you may hear about the judiciary, all the frustrations and lies …stay focused and let’s get the job done,” Pierre asserted.

