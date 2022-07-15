Pierre Seeking Joint Solutions, Declares Time For ‘Political Games’ Over – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, declaring that the time for ‘political games’ is over, plans to forge ahead with plans to invite various stakeholders to come up with solutions to the current economic challenges facing Saint Lucia as a result of the present global crisis.

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet this week rejected the invitation, asserting that the Prime Minister had ridiculed solutions offered in the past and had no interest in working with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

“Next week I will be writing the civil partners, I will be writing all the NGOs, the trade unions and the opposition although I understood that before they got the letter they objected. So they answered my letter before I wrote it. But what do you expect? But I will still write them,” Pierre, responsible for Finance, stated.

The Castries East MP was addressing a signing ceremony on Friday for the FLOW ‘Home Communications Relief Bundle’ for internet services to the less fortunate.

– Advertisement –

“I am going to write the opposition because there are people who supported the opposition. These people are Saint Lucians and they benefit from the FLOW bundle and they benefit from the facility fees and their children benefit from the one laptop programme and they too do not pay VAT on electricity,” Pierre said.He told his audience that the opposition is responsible for doing what the people elected them to do.

“I am going to write them because I want to have a joint approach to the problems in this country especially now, because what we are going through now is not our fault,” Pierre explained.

“There are some of the things that are our fault – some of the things we inherited,” the Prime Minister said.

Pierre, whose Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) surged to power in a landslide after the July 26, 2021, general elections, said some of the inherited things were ‘terrible.’

He said now is not the time for one-upmanship and political games because the country is facing tough times.

“The time to play games is over, just like the elections are over,” Pierre pointed out.

– Advertisement –