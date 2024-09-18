Pierre Says Sports Uniting The Country

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre believes that sports have become a tool to unite the country.

With the ongoing week of celebrations highlighting sprint queen Julien Alfred’s remarkable achievements, Pierre hoped that this positive energy and sense of unity would be sustained, continuing to motivate and inspire the people of Saint Lucia.

“It’s a miracle. It’s a pleasure. Can’t describe.” Pierre exclaimed.

He spoke at this week’s unveiling of a mural honouring Julien Alfred at the Ciceron R.C Combined School, the Olympic Champion’s alma mater.

” As you see, the whole of Saint Lucia is happy, the whole of St. Lucia is celebrating, the whole of Saint Lucia is on a high. A high, I hope, will keep us going for a long, long time,” the Prime Minister said.

He went on to note that sports infrastructure is being developed to help facilitate the development of other sporting talent.

“As soon as the St. Jude Hospital is over, we’re going to be working on the George Odlum Stadium,” Pierre disclosed.