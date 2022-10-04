Pierre Says SLP Is “Already On The Campaign Trail.” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A little over a year after its landslide victory at the July 26, 2021, general elections, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has declared that his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) is already campaigning.

Pierre made the comments to reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting.

On Saturday, his Castries East Constituency held its 34th annual general meeting under the theme ‘Protecting the Victory’.

Pierre explained to reporters that protecting the victory meant keeping Saint Lucia away from the United Workers Party (UWP).

“Keeping Saint Lucians away from being called jackasses – from being called barking dogs,” he explained.

“We maintain it. We have to protect the victory. The victory was hard-fought, and we’re going to protect it by all legal means. In fact, we’re already on the campaign trail,” the Castries East MP declared.

He reiterated remarks made at his constituency group AGM about understanding when one has outlived his usefulness in politics.

In this regard, Pierre asserted that had he been leader of a party that received such a defeat in the last elections losing “John Compton’s seat” he would have resigned.

“I would have known that here is the situation where Micoud North – Micoud North is the bastion of the United Workers Party led by Sir John Compton and you lost it in the election. I would have known that I had outlived my usefulness,” Pierre asserted.

The United Workers Party suffered a massive loss at the 2021 polls, managing to hold on to a mere two of the eleven seats it formerly had in the 17-seat House of Assembly.

“I have represented Castries East for six terms, and the time will come when I will know when the people say I must go,” Pierre told reporters

