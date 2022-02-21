Pierre Says Low Vaccine Coverage Hampering Progress – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has again pleaded with the people of Saint Lucia to get vaccinated against COVID-19, asserting that the Island’s low vaccine coverage of less than 30 percent of the population is hampering progress.

“I am very, very concerned about it. I was one of the first people who spoke about following the science and I still think people should follow the science. But there is a very low intake of vaccines and that is stopping our forward progress because many things depend on you being vaccinated,” Pierre told reporters on Monday.

The Castries East MP noted that COVID-19 is far from over and reiterated an appeal for people to take the vaccine and not fight over the issue.

Pierre who recently tested positive for COVID-19 described himself as a ‘living example of somebody who survived with the vaccine.’

“I was back on my feet. I had absolutely no symptoms after six days – less than six days. In fact, I had no symptoms at all but I followed the protocols,” Pierre explained.

“The idea that even though you have the vaccine you can catch the virus, I think that is a moot point. The point is if you are vaccinated and you have no serious pre-existing conditions you are going to have less pain and less suffering,” he told reporters.

“If you note, and these are not my figures, that is the statistics, if you look at the number of people who are hospitalized it actually is much less than before because even though there is a low (vaccine) intake, the people who are being hospitalized are less,” Pierre observed.

