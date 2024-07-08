Pierre Says He Harbours No Personal Hatred For Chastanet

Amid a surge in political rhetoric by both major parties in Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has declared that he carries no personal hatred for opposition leader Allen Chastanet.
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has often accused Pierre of being obsessed with Chastanet.
Chastanet has frequently been the target of the Prime Minister’s criticism.
The reverse has also been true.
However, Pierre told a conference of his Castries East constituency Sunday night that he has nothing against the UWP leader.
“Your policies and mine are different. But I have nothing against you. I carry no personal hatred. I have no time to hate. If I have somebody to hate, you think I will hate Chastanet? You think I will waste my hate and hate Allen Chastanet? Why must I hate him?” The Castries East MP declared.
Pierre said he believes the former Prime Minister’s policies and what he stands for are against the people of Saint Lucia.
“That is what I am against. I am against the idea that because you are out of government, you must destroy everything. No matter what it is, you must destroy it because you are out of government. So, anything the Labour Party does, you are out to destroy it. That is what I am against,” Pierre asserted.
He recalled inviting the opposition to work with the government on climate change action.
However, Pierre contended that the UWP’s mindset was one of division, hatred, and dividing Saint Lucia into two camps.
As a result, he urged ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) supporters to stay focused.
