Pierre Says Gun Trafficking Down For Discussion At Meeting With United States Vice President – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre says gun trafficking will be on the agenda when Caribbean leaders meet with United States Vice President Kamala Harris in the Bahamas on Thursday.

Harris will meet Pierre and other Caribbean Community(CARICOM) leaders and the leader of the Dominican Republic in Nassau to discuss various issues.

The meeting follows one in Los Angeles during the Americas Summit.

Prime Minister Pierre recalled that the discussion then included the economic situation, climate resilience, and the relationship between the United States and CARICOM.

“We will definitely speak to the Americans about the flow of arms into the islands,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, told reporters regarding this week’s meeting with the United States Vice President.

“The Americans are our friends, so it will be a discussion among friends,” he explained.

White House Press Secretary Kirsten Allen said last month that the US Vice President’s trip to the Bahamas delivers on the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to advance cooperation with the Caribbean in pursuit of shared prosperity and security and in recognition of the common bonds and interests.

In April, at a Regional Symposium to address Crime and Violence as a public health issue, CARICOM leaders registered grave concern at the increase in the illegal exportation of guns from the United States of America, declaring it a direct threat to their democracy.

The leaders declared war on guns to combat the illegal trade providing weapons that contribute significantly to the Region’s crime and violence, causing death and disabilities and compromising the safety of citizens.

And the regional leaders called on the United States of America to join the Caribbean in its War on Guns and urgently adopt and take action to stop the illegal exportation of firearms and ammunition into the Caribbean.

